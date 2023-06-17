Jimmy Tuyishimire, 25, of Columbia died on June 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Death notice for June 17, 2023
Sophie Chappell
Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
