Dortha Dean (Pugh) Eubanks, 93, of Boone County died June 19, 2022. A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 23 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road. A funeral service will immediately follow.
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Mae Bruce
Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Lester Wright, Feb. 19, 1938 — June 14, 2022
- Nathaniel Messer, April 8, 1945 — June 7, 2022
- Geneva Deaton, Aug. 20, 1928 — June 8, 2022
- Michael Elavsky II, Sept. 19, 1969 — June 8, 2022
- Florence Mueller, May 23, 1929 – May 23, 2022
- Janice Helen Franz, Oct. 16, 1927 — June 5, 2022
- Dolores D. Lawson, Sept. 9, 1931 — June 1, 2022