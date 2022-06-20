Dortha Dean (Pugh) Eubanks, 93, of Boone County died June 19, 2022. A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 23 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road. A funeral service will immediately follow.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you