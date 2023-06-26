Frances Marie Bush, 73, of Columbia died June 23, 2023. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 1 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you