Frances Marie Bush, 73, of Columbia died June 23, 2023. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 1 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Eli Hoff
Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
