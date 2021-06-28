Ronald Edward Knudsen, 80, of Columbia died June 26, 2021. The family will receive guests from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday with services to follow at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, spring 2021. I am a Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.

Recommended for you