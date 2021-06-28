Ronald Edward Knudsen, 80, of Columbia died June 26, 2021. The family will receive guests from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday with services to follow at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
- Ronald L. Soble, March 24, 1936 — June 20, 2021
- Wesley Edwin Gingrich, May 31, 1927 — June 23, 2021
- Michael T. Lowry, Dec. 16, 1947 — June 18, 2021
- Elizabeth Nunnenkamp, Aug. 13, 1921 — June 21, 2021
- Walter Curry Melton, Dec. 18, 1932 — June 23, 2021
- Robert M. (Bob) Barrett, April 15, 1924 — June 21, 2021
- Shirley Ann Semon Wegener, July 18th, 1931— June 18th, 2021