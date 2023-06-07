Jason Timothy Logsdon, 41, of Columbia died May 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notice for June 7, 2023
- Brandon Wayne Williams Lee, June 5, 1986 — May 31, 2023
- Carl Henry Niewoehner, Oct. 9, 1925 — May 24, 2023
- Nancy Elaine Boren, Oct. 19, 1932 — May 24, 2023
- Melody Garnett Parry, March 18, 1964 — May 23, 2023
- Robert C Lynn, May 23, 1956 —May 31, 2023
- Stanley Eugene Manahan Sep. 5, 1937 — Jan. 29, 2023
- Sharon Elaine Pryor, Aug. 22, 1945 — May 21, 2023