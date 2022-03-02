Beverly C. Scholten, 76, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2022. There will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at D. Rowe’s Restaurant in Columbia.
Death notice for March 2, 2022
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Cameron Barnard
Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Mary Yvonne Acton, July 19, 1963 — Feb. 15, 2022
- Carol Ann Gilfillan Harl, March 4, 1937 — Feb. 12, 2022
- Patricia “Trish” Moreau, Aug. 14, 1948 — Feb. 23, 2022
- Maggy Danley, Nov. 7, 1947 — Feb. 19, 2022
- Sherri Shock, March 15, 1963 — Feb. 23, 2022
- Homer "Ray" Gordon, II, Dec. 8, 1951 — Feb. 19, 2022
- Marlin Nobert Rogers, Dec. 18, 1923 — Feb. 20, 2022