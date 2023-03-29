Abbelmunsi Elburi, 75, of Columbia died March 29, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at 5:20 p.m. March 29, 2023, at the Islamic Center in Columbia with burial in the Islamic Center Cemetery in Jefferson City.

