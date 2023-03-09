Jeffry Mathew Paige, 48, of Columbia died March 7, 2023. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, located at 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia. 

