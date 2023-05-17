Kay Wade, 81, of Columbia died May 16, 2023. Services will be held at the graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia at 1217 Business Loop 70 W on Monday, May 22. Friends and family may arrive at 10:30 a.m. and the graveside committal service will follow at 11 a.m..
Death Notice for May 17, 2023
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Sophie Chappell
K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Joyce Wilson July 14, 1935— May 10, 2023
- Thomas D. Schultz Nov. 26, 1933 — May 15, 2023
- Mary Gilbert, April 3, 1940 — Sep. 2, 2022
- R. Newton Riley, July 8, 1935 — May 11, 2023
- Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell, March 29, 1931 — May 7, 2023
- Madison Hope Portell, Feb. 6, 1992 — March 20, 2023
- Fred William Weisel, July 28, 1936 — March 31, 2023