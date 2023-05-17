Kay Wade, 81, of Columbia died May 16, 2023. Services will be held at the graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia at 1217 Business Loop 70 W on Monday, May 22. Friends and family may arrive at 10:30 a.m. and the graveside committal service will follow at 11 a.m..

