Freda Kay Hart, 56, of Columbia died May 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Memorial services will be held in Jacksonville, Illinois, at a later date.
Death notice for May 18, 2023
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Joyce Wilson July 14, 1935— May 10, 2023
- Thomas D. Schultz Nov. 26, 1933 — May 15, 2023
- R. Newton Riley, July 8, 1935 — May 11, 2023
- Madison Hope Portell, Feb. 6, 1992 — March 20, 2023
- Mary Gilbert, April 3, 1940 — Sep. 2, 2022
- Fred William Weisel, July 28, 1936 — March 31, 2023
- Sabra Tull Meyer, May 5, 1927 — April 5, 2023