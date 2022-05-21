David Howard Scott, 90, of Columbia died May 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Death notice for May 21, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
