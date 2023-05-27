Kenly Jones, 61, of Columbia died May 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Death notice for May 27, 2023
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
