Cheri Marie Sevcik, 71, of Columbia died May 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notice for May 29, 2022
-
Komlavi Adissem
Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.
-
-
