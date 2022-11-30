Pamela Kay Ingram, 71, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you