Pamela Kay Ingram, 71, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Death notice for Nov. 30, 2022
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
