Patricia Jean Kelly, 59, of Columbia died Oct. 8 in Columbia. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements are pending.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you