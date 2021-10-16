Edward Stephan Butkievich, 78, of Columbia died Oct. 15, 2021. A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Dr.

