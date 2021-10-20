Carolyn Hogue, 72, of Columbia died Oct. 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you