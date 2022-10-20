Charles King Martin, 83, of Columbia died Oct. 19, 2022. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Fairview Road Church of Christ, 201 S. Fairview Road. A funeral will be held immediately after the visitation. 

