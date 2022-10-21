Elger Clinton Bolton, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Services will follow at the chapel.

