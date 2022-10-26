Gladys Wulff, 97, of Columbia died Oct. 24, 2022. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. Services will follow at the church.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you