Robert Stock, 82, of Columbia died Oct. 2, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Death notice for Oct. 3, 2021
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
