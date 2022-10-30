Mary White, 70, of Columbia died Oct. 30, 2022. Arrangements are pending at H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Death notice for Oct. 30, 2022
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Kristin Kuchno
Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Sehon Williams, Jr. July 29, 1922 — Oct. 26, 2022
- Robert Laurence Miller "Bob" Oct. 7, 1948 – Oct. 23, 2022
- Edward Johnson Aug. 4, 1938 — Oct. 21, 2022
- Susan D. Kempf Dec. 11, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2022
- William "Billy" Jesse Baker Jan. 20, 1959 — Oct. 24, 2022
- Barbara Spande Overby July 15, 1934 — Oct. 20, 2022
- Barbara Ann Savage Oct. 11, 1948 – Oct. 10, 2022