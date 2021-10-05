Peggy Dixon, 69, of Columbia died Oct. 5, 2021. Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. A celebration of life will immediately follow.

