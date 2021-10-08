Teresa Robinson, 63, of Centralia died Oct. 8, 2021. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home at 107 S. Ogden St. in Sturgeon. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery at 2801 Sturgeon Cemetery Road in Sturgeon.

