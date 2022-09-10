Leroy A. Moore Sr., 71, of Columbia died Sept. 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Services will follow at the funeral home.

