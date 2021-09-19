Susan "Sue" DeCourley, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 15. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at Oliver Funeral Home at 102 E. Snead Street in Centralia. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at 1479 County Road 1675 in Jacksonville.

