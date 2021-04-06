Elizabeth Alice Tegerdine, 97, of Columbia died April 3, 2021. The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. The memorial service will directly follow at the church. The service will be livestreamed via the church’s YouTube channel.
Janeva “Jan” Elsie Abadir, 77, of Columbia died April 2, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will directly follow at the funeral home.
Christopher Richey, 35, of Columbia died April 5, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. Services will directly follow at the funeral home.