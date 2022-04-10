Mary Evelyn Minor, 90, of Columbia died April 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Sturgeon Christian Church. A funeral service will be held immediately afterward.
Death notices for April 10, 2022
Jessica Blake
K-12 Education reporter, studying investigative journalism and sociology. Reach me at jessicablakereports@gmail.com, on Twitter @JessicaEBlake or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
