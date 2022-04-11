Mable Ballenger, 84, of Columbia died April 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Douglas Rice Adair, 87, of Columbia died April 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Melissa Anne Crowell, 36, of Columbia died April 10, 2022. Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia.
David Dale Slaughter, 31, of Columbia died April 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Glenda Lou Masters, 65, of Columbia died April 8, 2022. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday followed by a funeral service. Both will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Donna Jean Snyder, 77, of Columbia died April 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.