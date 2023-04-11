Aaron Dow, 46, of Columbia died April 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Andrew "Andy" McGee Jr., 93, of Hallsville died April 9, 2023. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by burial with military honors in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Marjorie "Marge" Ann Montague, 81, of Columbia died April 9, 2023. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on April 17 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by services at 2 p.m. and a graveside service in Memorial Park Cemetery.
George Henry Washburn, 89, of Columbia died April 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.