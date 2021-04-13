John J. Winzerling, 86, of Columbia died April 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. A memorial Mass will directly follow at the church.
Evette Nichole McHenry, 36, of Columbia died April 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Joseph Edward Sanford, 77 of Columbia died April 10, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. A funeral Mass will directly follow at the church.