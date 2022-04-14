Joseph Shay, 60, of Columbia died April 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Raymond Walker Hayes, 80, of Columbia died April 11, 2022. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. April 22 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. April 23 at the church.
Patricia Weaver, 93, of Columbia died April 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 30 at the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Dreyer, 84, of Columbia died April 10, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. April 26 at First Presbyterian Church.
Markis Baylis, 80, of Columbia died April 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Crystal Nesirah Scott, 29, died April 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia.