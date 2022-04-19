Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Brown, 35, of Columbia died April 18, 2022. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday at the same location.
Leo Cloutier, 91, of Columbia died April 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Barbara Ann Shepherd, 78, of Columbia died April 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mark Perkins, 40, of Columbia died April 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.