Hetty Ann Coleman, 90, of Columbia died April 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Beatrice Kelly, 99, of Columbia died April 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

