Hetty Ann Coleman, 90, of Columbia died April 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Beatrice Kelly, 99, of Columbia died April 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
James Elwood Miles, 74, of Columbia died April 3, 2023. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville, 65260.
Etta F. Ohl, 73, of Columbia died April 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.