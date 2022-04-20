Rosemary Bailey, 101, formerly of Columbia died April 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Martha Sanford, 87, of Columbia died April 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Melvin Henry, 90, of Columbia died April 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Elaine Grev, 91, of Columbia died April 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
Charles Perkins, 86, of Columbia died March 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.