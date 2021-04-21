Laverl Doris Zimmerman, 95, of Columbia died April 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Betty Westbrook, 84, of Columbia died April 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nellie Mae Buckner, 91, of Columbia died April 20, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St. The funeral will directly follow at the church.
Milton Horseman, 68, of Columbia died April 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Terri Linn Bishop, 62, of Columbia died April 18, 2021. A service will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Waters-Moss Conservation Wildlife Area Building, 1907 Hillcrest Drive.