Eli Luther “Dickie” Jeffries, 89, of Columbia died April 21, 2022. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Nilson-Millard Burial & Cremation Center, with a funeral service at noon at the funeral home.

Allene Marie Bledsoe, 91, of Columbia died April 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Jerry Gerard, 89, of Columbia died April 20, 2022Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Joseph Neubauer, 72, of Columbia died April 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Melvin Wayne Henry, 90, of Columbia died April 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Charles Eldon Perkins, 86, of Columbia died March 28, 2022. Per request, no services have been planned.

