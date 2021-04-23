James William Fuller, 82, of Columbia died April 21, 2021. A visitation will take place from 1 - 2 p.m. April 25 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A service will immediately follow.
Francis Brengarth, 70, of Columbia died April 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Bridget Nichole Enochs-Matheis, 36, of Columbia died April 21, 2021. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m April 24 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St. Funeral services will immediately follow.
Allan Vine, 85, of Columbia died April 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Esther Mary (Jones) Young, 64, of Columbia died April 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.