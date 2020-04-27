Geraldine Reeder, 89, of Centralia died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Tags
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
-
Fred Anklam
As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Wyatt Salmons, July 19, 2007 — April 24, 2020
- William E. Woods, June 5, 1946 — April 22, 2020
- Edna Fountain, March 6, 1935 — April 19, 2020
- Joyce M. Snow, May 24, 1935 — April 22, 2020
- Edwin Charles Lampitt, Sept. 21, 1946 — April 21, 2020
- June Davidson Owens Boswell, June 8, 1931 — April 19, 2020
- Chaston Monroe, Sept. 3, 1991 — April 20, 2020