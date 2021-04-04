Marcella Mae Koontz, 71, of Columbia died March 30, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. April 10 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at noon.
Patsy “Pat” Lou Hand, 81, of Columbia died March 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles “Charlie” Thomas Hargrove, 78, of Columbia died March 29, 2021. Visitation will being at 1 p.m. April 8 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m.
Marcella "Marty" Ann Summers Frazier, 98, of Columbia died March 29, 2021. A memorial Mass will begin at noon April 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St. Services will immediately follow at Memorial Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Jeffrey Griffin, 60, of Columbia died March 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Tanisha Danielle Peal, 28, of Columbia died March 28, 2021. Visitation will begin at noon April 10 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., with services immediately following at the funeral home.
Christopher Allen Hull, 59, of Columbia died March 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Titus Justin Brice, Sr., 42, of Columbia died March 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.