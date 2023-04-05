Judith Wolfe, 87, of Columbia died April 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

Emma Lou Lee, 87, of Columbia died April 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you