Roger Huhman, 74, of Columbia died April 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

