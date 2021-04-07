Roger Huhman, 74, of Columbia died April 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Death notices for April 7, 2021
- Tanisha Danielle Peal, May 27, 1992 — March 28, 2021
- Jane Day Casati, May 25, 1919 – March 24, 2021
- Edward 'Ed' Brown, July 31, 1935 — March 24, 2021
- Jacob Allen Shabaka D’Agostino, Oct. 5, 2000 — March 19, 2021
- Peggy Lee Russell, July 18, 1936 — March 25, 2021
- Frances A. Corcoran, Sept. 13, 1924 — March 20, 2021
- Roger Everett Smith, Aug. 13, 1945 — March 26, 2021