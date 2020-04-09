Ruth Irene Akerson (nee Williams), 95, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Ruby Smith, 80, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Ronald Noel Sweet, 64, of Columbia died April 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Eulastine “Dee” Guyton, 75, of Columbia died April 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Debra Akins, 62, of Columbia died April 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

Sandra Kay Pauley Stephens, 67, died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Ronald Lee Boyer, 74, of Hallsville died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Berta J. Barnhart, 73, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Joseph L. Kurzejeski, 92, died April 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.