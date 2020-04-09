Ruth Irene Akerson (nee Williams), 95, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ruby Smith, 80, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Ronald Noel Sweet, 64, of Columbia died April 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Eulastine “Dee” Guyton, 75, of Columbia died April 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Debra Akins, 62, of Columbia died April 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Sandra Kay Pauley Stephens, 67, died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Ronald Lee Boyer, 74, of Hallsville died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Berta J. Barnhart, 73, of Columbia died April 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Joseph L. Kurzejeski, 92, died April 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.