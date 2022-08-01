Eddie Carlos, 77, of Columbia died July 28, 2022. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Delores Winscott, 60, died July 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending. 

