Thomas Oliver Hart, 92, of Columbia died August 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Joseph Wayne Montague, 72, of Columbia died Aug. 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Robert Fatherley, 49, of Columbia died Aug. 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Parker-Millard Funeral Chapel, 12 E. Ash St. Services will directly follow at the funeral home.
Randy Coffman, 57, of Columbia died Aug. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Home.