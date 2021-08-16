Harold "Keith" Burnham, 67, of Columbia died August 13, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same location.
Katherine Ann Wilson, 48, of Columbia died August 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
Billy Gene Miller, 85, of Columbia died August 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
Ernest Daniels, 59, of Columbia died August 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.