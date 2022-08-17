Gaylord Homer Bunch, 93, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Norma Jean Barnhart, 97, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. A visitation be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Wanda Virginia Baker, 86, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Dale Ray Hempelmann, 75, of Columbia died Aug. 15, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, 108 S. Second St. in Owensville. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.
Frances Kelly, 91, of Columbia died Aug. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.