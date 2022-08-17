Gaylord Homer Bunch, 93, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Norma Jean Barnhart, 97, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2022. A visitation be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

