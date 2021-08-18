Cale Gareth Blaine, 38, of Columbia died Aug. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Dakotah Spencer McQuay, 33, of Columbia died Aug. 14, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Mount Tabor Cemetery, 32341 State Highway M, Atlanta, MO 63530.
Wyatt Joseph Sanders, 1, of Columbia died Aug. 14, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. A Mass will directly follow at the church.
George Steven Kardon, 81, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke the Evangelist Orthodox Church, 1510 Audubon Drive. A burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Robert St. John Jones, 68, of Columbia died Aug. 17, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Mary Mason, 73, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.