Kriste Marie Barton, 36, of Columbia died Aug. 15, 2021. A visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. A memorial service will follow at the same location.
Pamela Kaye Elias, 66, of Ashland died Aug. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Christopher Curren, 68, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Paul Newman Ryan, 71, of Columbia died Aug. 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.