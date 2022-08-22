Suzanne Steck, age 71, of Columbia died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Misty Ranae Mings, 41, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Christian Church, 101 N. 10th St. Funeral services will immediately follow. 

